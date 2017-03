Are you feeling like your surroundings at home are a bit drab? Want to put some life into where you live? Our next guest is here to help. She’s the author of the book “Change Your Home, Change Your Life with Color” — and Moll Anderson has 5 surefire ways to add pizzazz with color!

-Start small

-If you can wear it and feel good in it you can live with that color

-Be smart think art

-Pop of color goes a long way

-Flower power your way to a bouquet that makes your heart sing