Tampa ranks #4 for termites in U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —It’s spring time and the termites are ready for a feast. And if you live in Tampa, there’s a good chance your home is on the menu.

The city ranks #4 on Terminix’s list of the 15 most termite-infested cities in the U.S., beating out #5 Miami. As expected, the list mainly includes cities from southern climates like Florida and Texas.

1. Mobile, Ala.
2. San Antonio, Texas
3. Memphis, Tenn.
4. Tampa, Fla.
5. Miami, Fla.
6. Los Angeles, Calif.
7. Orlando, Fla.
8. Jacksonville, Fla.
9. Dallas, Texas
10. Baton Rouge, La.
11. Houston, Texas
12. Oklahoma City, Okla.
13. San Diego, Calif.
14. Philadelphia, Pa.
15. Little Rock, Ark.

Pesky termites can cause irreversible destruction, costing homeowners across the U.S. an estimated $5 billion in property damages, according to the pest control company.

To protect your home from termites, the company suggests sealing cracks and holes in your home’s foundation, taking better care of your lawn and having moisture levels at your home under control.

 

