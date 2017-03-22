St. Petersburg man dies at Largo Medical Center after fighting with police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—Family members noticed something wasn’t right with Mundrae Phillips.

They called the cops to their home on Tuesday and upon arrival, two officers decided the St. Pete man, 27, needed medical attention.

St. Anthony’s Hospital was full, so the officers drove Phillips to the Largo Medical Center in Indian Rocks Beach for an evaluation.

When Phillips arrived, he became combative with hospital staff, security and the two officers who brought him there, according to police.

The cops called for backup, but Phillips was still more than they could handle.

“Initially two officers arrived on scene, they also attempted to get him into custody to no avail and they called for back up and eventually at one point there were seven to nine that were on scene,” said Largo Police Lieutenant Joy Coyle.

They tried to subdue Phillips, using non-lethal methods.

“Tasers were deployed on the subject and OC, Pepper Spray was used to try to get the person to calm down. All that did not work what so ever,” said Coyle.

The officers were finally able to get the patient into handcuffs, but they soon noticed he wasn’t breathing and they took the handcuffs off so medical professionals could try to revive him.

Those lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Phillips died at the hospital.

The St. Pete man had been arrested before for possession of crack cocaine, battery on a law enforcement officer and domestic abuse.

Police say it may be weeks before toxicology results are in to see if Phillips had drugs in his system.

