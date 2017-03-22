Port Orange man leaves mother to die on bathroom floor, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WESH) — A Port Orange man is accused of leaving his dying mother on the bathroom floor of a Port Orange home that they shared.

Police said they were called June 8, 2016 to a Barlow Circle Drive home when Andrew Kovacs reported the death of his mother.

Kovacs was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated manslaughter and elderly exploitation, police said.

According to an arrest report, living conditions in the home were deplorable. Officers reported seeing feces in the living room, the dining room and the bathroom.

Kovacs mother, Carol Kovacs, was dead on the floor of a bathroom, according to the report.

Investigators said Andrew Kovacs allowed his mother to die while lying on the bathroom floor for approximately a week without calling for medical assistance.

Kovacs admitted to investigators that he didn’t call for medical assistance because he was afraid that he would be arrested for the conditions of the home and his mother, according to the arrest report.

Kovacs also told investigators that he had not taken his mother to the doctor because he was worried that medical personnel would contact authorities.

A review Carol Kovacs’ Wells Fargo checking account statements showed that Kovacs had used his mother’s pensions and Social Security benefits money to buy beer, cigarettes and food for himself.

