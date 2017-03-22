Polk County trying to shut down organic soil farm over foul odor

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Commissioners have moved to shut down an organic soil farm with an eye-watering stench.

Residents and business owners have been demanding B.S. Ranch & Farm, an organic soil farm, be shut down.

“It’s raw sewage. It’s untreated raw sewage,” neighbor Duane Witter said.

Witter and a number of other residents are fed up with the smell.

“I want the odor eliminated,” Witter said.

Local business owners want the smell gone too.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the smell can be traced back to the B.S. Ranch and Farm in Lakeland.

In a previous interview the owner of B.S. Ranch and Farm, Brandy Stanton, described it as a large-scale composting operation. The company takes in trash and human waste from Polk and other counties and process it into soil. Stanton told 8 On Your Side the company is following their state and county approved permits, and questions if the smell is entirely from them.

“The neighborhood that we’re in here produces a lot of smells. I’m not saying we don’t ever have a smell,” Stanton said.

But it’s not just neighbors who think otherwise. On five separate visits, the DEP found the smell to be a problem.

The county cited the company, and a county attorney is now working to get a cease and desist order. Commissioners approved the facility at the beginning of the year, and claim the company assured them the odor would be contained.

City of Orlando officials confirm they have temporarily stopped delivering waste to the facility in light of DEP involvement.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES