Polk Co. deputies search for missing mom and endangered sons

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a mother and her two children who have gone missing in the middle of a custody battle.

Deputies say 39-year-old Kelli Rae Alderman went missing with her two sons, 9-year-old Sid Large and 5-year-old Ace Large, after a court ordered her to turn the children over to their father. The sheriff’s office is considering the boys endangered.

Alderman was last seen at the courthouse in Bartow.

Deputies believe Alderman is driving a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla with the Georgia license plate RFT6238.

The last place deputies know she lived was in Lakeland with her mother, 73-year-old Faye Louise Adams. Detectives could not find Adams, Alderman or the two boys at the home in Lakeland.

Adams’ car is also missing from the home. Deputies say it’s a gray 2010 Lexus with the Florida license plate HBXS56.

Anyone who knows the location of the children, Alderman or Adams is asked to call Detective Maria Sorensen at 863-287-7441. You can also call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

