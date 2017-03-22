Police search for missing girl from Wauchula

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Wauchula are trying to find a young girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Jasmine Shields was last seen at her home on Saturday, March 11 around 1:30 a.m. Police say she left with a bag of clothes and jewelry. Shields left her cell phone at home and there has been no activity on her Facebook page, according to investigators.
Police believe Shields may have dyed her hair a darker color.
If you have any information about where Jasmine Shields is, you’re asked to call Detective Sergeant Chris LeConte at 863-773-3625 ext. 208, or email cleconte@wauchulapolice.com
