Pedestrian in critical condition after Largo collision

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A man is in critical condition this evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Largo.

It happened at Ulmerton Road and 66th St. N.

Edward Dolinski of New Port Richey was driving two passengers in his Isuzu, going eastbound on Ulmerton road when a pedestrian, Darrien Pierce, 50 walked into his path.

The vehicle hit Pierce, who sustained serious injuries.

He was transported to St. Petersburg’s Bayfront hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No charges were filed against the driver.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES