Officials: Ocala man arrested after going AWOL 45 years ago

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) —Authorities say they’ve arrested a Florida man who went AWOL from the U.S. Air Force 45 years ago.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 65-year-old Linley Benson Lemburg was arrested Tuesday. He had been living under an alias, William Michael Robertson, and was located by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after military officials sought their help. The newspaper did not say exactly what led authorities to Lemburg.

Sheriff’s authorities confirmed Lemburg’s identity by comparing his fingerprints to those taken when he was enlisted. Military officials then took him to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

Lemburg first went absent without leave in 1972. Military officials did not say where he had served in the Air Force.

The newspaper did not say whether Lemburg had an attorney.

 

