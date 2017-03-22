Kids turn into ‘zombies’ to get word out about threat of diabetes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital want kids to know that diabetes is a real threat, and they’re going straight to the source to get the word out.

They’re turning to a special group of students known as the ‘Health Squad’ who are now producing a series of powerful PSA’s that are sure to grab attention.

“They’re doing it in a way that’s acceptable to kids their age and they are giving information that is relative to them,” said Dr. Janelle Garcia of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

The hospital is partnering with students at St. Petersburg’s Lakewood High School, to get the word out and the vehicle being used: Zombies.

With the help of volunteer make-up artist, and an acting/speech coach, the students transformed the hallways and lunchroom of the school into a makeshift studio.

The hook of the PSA is if you eat foods that are bad for you, you’ll be sluggish, and the zombies will catch you.

“That’s why our hashtag is “Don’t be a zombie” because you don’t want to turn into a zombie because of your poor eating habits,” said Lakewood High School student Lauryn Latimer.

The students started working with Johns Hopkins All Children’s thanks to a Florida Blue grant, but money from that grant ran out some time ago.

That didn’t stop the partnership of the hospital working with the kids, because they have produced so many powerful PSA’s and campaigns to target health issues facing kids today, including obesity and diabetes.

“Kids these days, they are just eating whatever they can- cause they’re so busy they don’t have time to really focus on what they’re eating. So, we want to get word out so they can eat up healthy and they don’t end up with obesity and diabetes,” said Lakewood High School student Kendal Wood.

The Health Squad wants everyone to remember ” Your Fate is On Your Plate.”

