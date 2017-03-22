Hillsborough parents urged to attend meeting on courtesy busing

Ryan Hughes By Published:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County school leaders will meet with parents Wednesday night about courtesy busing and the impact on students.

Last year, the district decided to do away with busing for students who live two miles or less from school.

This only affects students in middle or high school.

Elementary school student routes will be decided down the road, district officials said.

The intention is to save the district lots of money —likely in the millions of dollars— over a few years.

Now, students who live within a couple of miles of their school must find other ways to get there: walk, a ride from parents, bike or public transportation.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pierce Middle School which is located at 5511 N. Hesperides St. in Tampa.

