Goodell: NFL to cut commercials, quicken games in 2017

Roger Goodell shared some good news with NFL fans today, telling USA Today Sports there will be fewer commercial breaks and faster NFL games in 2017.

The NFL commissioner said the league will be restructuring commercial breaks within broadcasts and tweaking in-game timing and more.

“It drives me crazy,” Goodell told USA TODAY Sports when asked how he feels when games are interrupted by commercial breaks.

“We call those ‘double-ups.’ They actually occurred 27% of the time (on kickoffs last season). And that’s still too high for us.”

The changes are a result of the league’s research into fans viewing preferences, both in the stadium and on the couch.

There will be three to four commercial breaks each quarter, rather than five or six. Each break will be thirty seconds longer, which, according to NFL research, fans won’t notice.

Goodell says the league will shorten the game’s duration by a few minutes.

“What we’re looking to do is take that down time out, which is not entertaining,” Goodell said. “And in our research, we had biofeedback, so we could see what they were watching and you could tell when they’re not as interested in what’s happening in the broadcast.”

“We have seen commercialization maybe creep into the game in areas that we don’t think is appropriate,” Goodell said, “and we’re going to work with our network partners to try to pull that back, to make sure that we can create that compelling experience for our fans.”

