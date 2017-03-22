Forest officials respond to 300 acre brush fire in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Forest officials are on the scene of a brush fire that’s spread approximately 300 to 350 acres.
It’s happening on 3095 CR 640 in Mulberry.
The Florida Forest Service says all structures in the area are safe for now.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.
