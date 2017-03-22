Florida Senate’s medical marijuana bill at least 2 weeks away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —The chair of the Florida Senate’s Health Policy Committee says they’re at least two weeks away from voting on a medical marijuana bill.
The committee held a workshop on Wednesday as it began to consider five bills to implement Amendment 2.
Sen. Dana Young, a Tampa Republican, says there isn’t a consensus on a framework for what might come out of the committee.
Amendment 2 was approved by 71 percent of voters last November. It took effect on Jan. 3 and allows higher-strength marijuana to be used for a wider list of medical ailments.
The Legislature and Department of Health have until July to revise current rules and must implement them by October. The Legislature’s 60-day session ends on May 5.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies search for missing woman in Pasco County
- Police: One man dead after incident at medical center in Largo
- Deputies: Palm Harbor couple took 5-year-old to bar, got wasted
- Police: Missing Palmetto woman was killed by daughter’s boyfriend
- Woman dies after Brazilian butt lift procedure at Florida clinic
- Hilarious video shows twins’ night of chaos and adventure