Florida Senate’s medical marijuana bill at least 2 weeks away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —The chair of the Florida Senate’s Health Policy Committee says they’re at least two weeks away from voting on a medical marijuana bill.

The committee held a workshop on Wednesday as it began to consider five bills to implement Amendment 2.

Sen. Dana Young, a Tampa Republican, says there isn’t a consensus on a framework for what might come out of the committee.

Amendment 2 was approved by 71 percent of voters last November. It took effect on Jan. 3 and allows higher-strength marijuana to be used for a wider list of medical ailments.

The Legislature and Department of Health have until July to revise current rules and must implement them by October. The Legislature’s 60-day session ends on May 5.

 

