Florida investigating whether grad rates were manipulated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida is investigating whether or not school districts are moving students around in order to manipulate graduation rates.

Education Commissioner Pam Stewart announced Wednesday that she has asked top officials in her department to look closer at students who were in their senior year but weren’t counted in final graduation rates.

Gary Chartrand, a member of the Florida Board of Education, said the state needed to look into what he called a “very serious allegation.”

News reports this year have detailed practices at schools, including those in Orlando, where students have been shifted from regular schools to alternative schools.

Florida leaders have continually touted the state’s rising graduation rate over the last few years. The state’s graduation rate was reported at 80.7 percent during the 2015-16 school year.

