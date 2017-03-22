Floribraska Ave. closed while SWAT team searches for shooting suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Right now, there’s a search underway for what could be a suspect in an officer involved shooting.

Just after midnight on Wednesday morning, a Tampa police officer tried to pull over a man who was riding a bicycle. The cyclist pulled out a gun and fired at an officer. That officer fired back but no one was shot.

Police say one man is in custody but SWAT teams, a K-9 unit and TPD’s helicopter is in the sky looking for a second suspect.

There are abandoned homes in the area of Central Avenue and Floribraska Avenue and that is where the suspect is believed to be hiding. SWAT officers were seen breaking down doors and going into some of the abandoned homes in their search.

Floribraska Avenue is closed from Morgan Street down to Nebraska Avenue.

