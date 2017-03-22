Fire destroys several units in Bradenton apartment complex

File photo courtesy WISH

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) —More than a dozen Manatee County residents could be displaced after a fire at the Harbor Pointe Apartments in Bradenton.

Fire rescue crews were dispatched to the 16-unit apartment building on 4560 70th St W. around 4:30 pm and observed an active fire, which had quickly spread to the building’s attic.

They were able to contain the fire in 20 minutes, but not before several units suffered heavy fire, water and smoke damage, estimated at $250,000.

None of the building’s tenants reported any injuries, but the Red Cross is providing assistance to 17 adults and 4 children.

Authorities still do not know what caused the fire.

 

