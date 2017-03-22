Coral Springs firefighters help save baby hawk that fell from palm tree

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters were called to help rescue a baby hawk that fell from a tree in Coral Springs.

According to a post on The City of Coral Springs Facebook page, the hawk fell 50 feet from a palm tree.

Firefighters worked with the Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital to help the baby bird.

Officials at the hospital say they checked the hawk and found no injuries, but gave the baby food and fluids. The firefighters then helped put the bird back with its mom and two siblings.

