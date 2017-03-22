Competency training for man accused of killing Busch Gardens flamingo

Joseph Anthony Carrao booking photo; Pinky the flamingo, photo courtesy Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida judge has ruled a man accused of killing a flamingo at Busch Gardens must undergo in-home competency training before the animal cruelty case against him can continue.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Tom Barber ordered the training at a hearing Wednesday for 45-year-old Joseph Corrao. Two doctors recently testified Corrao isn’t competent to stand trial on the aggravated animal cruelty charge.

The judge also barred Corrao, who has three drunken driving convictions and a history of arrests, from drinking alcohol and told him to take his prescribed medication as directed, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Police reports show that on an Aug. 2 visit to the Tampa theme park with his family, Corrao reached into an animal pen, grabbed Pinky and slammed her down. She was later euthanized.

