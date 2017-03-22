Coast Guard searching for Citrus Co. man who went overboard from cruise ship

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Citrus County man who fell off a cruise ship near Cuba.

The Coast Guard says 23-year-old Brandon Paul from Floral City went overboard from the eighth deck of a Carnival Victory cruise ship around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The ship was about 33 miles away from Pinar Del Rio when it happened.

A search boat was launched from the cruise ship after the incident. Cuban search and rescue crews have also been helping the Coast Guard with the search.

