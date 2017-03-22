Boy, 17, shot and killed outside ‘teen night’ event on International Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A 17-year-old was shot and killed late Tuesday outside of an International Drive nightclub.

Police said they were called to the Lux Ultra Lounge on International Drive just before midnight. Officers found Terron McCarty, 17, dead from a gunshot wound in the plaza parking lot.

Orlando Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

According to the website Eventbrite, there was a spring break teen night going on at the club for teenager ages 14-18.

Police did not immediately release any information about a possible gunman or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

The shooting is not the first near Lux Ultra Lounge. Police said a man was shot and injured by officers after they caught him firing a gun outside the club.

