Body found in Pinellas County floating near Bunces Pass

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County authorities have recovered a man’s body, which was found floating near Bunces Pass, south of Shell Key Preserve.
Marine unit crews arrived on the scene around 6:25 pm on Wednesday.
No further details have been released.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story as it develops.
