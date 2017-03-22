Apple’s new ‘Clips’ app creates social media-friendly videos

(WFLA/CNN) — Apple’s newest leap into social media is an app that creates sleek designed videos.

The is called “Clips” and lets users create videos to share on networks like Facebook and Instagram.

The app strings together video clips, photos and music. Creators can also add a bit of flash and flare with features like filters, emoji, animated titles and narration.

The app is being introduced as an alternative to the “Story” feature on Snapchat. Which, if you use all social platforms, you know the feature has also been duplicated by Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

But, unlike the Story feature being used now, this new version from Apple will keep your video creations in your camera roll, and they will not disappear after 24 hours. So, you’ll get to savor your favorite combination of memories forever!

Apple says the videos will be shareable on any social media network.

The new and free app will be in the Apple store in April.

