911 call reveals details of weekend fight in St. Pete that critically injured USF student

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A University of South Florida student, Brian Scott Neal remains hospitalized with severe head trauma after he was attacked in downtown St. Petersburg, on St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s been four days since he was punched by one of three men police are searching for.

Detectives say the man hit him so hard, he fell back and banged his head in the pavement.

Wednesday, detectives released the 911 call following the violent attack.

“Everyone is trying to help. He’s out. He’s not alright,” said the 911 caller.

Neal was unconscious when she dialed for help.

“I need the ambulance here. Some guy just fell. He’s not awake. There’s blood all over the ground,” said the caller. “(Where is he bleeding from?) The back of his head. He hit his head on those blocks. I heard it hit and I turned and he’s over here and he’s not waking up.”

Detectives said Neal and the three men got into an altercation. Investigators have not been able to talk to him since he’s been at Bayfront Health.

They hope releasing the 911 call will urge more witnesses to come forward.

Investigators say they’re hoping more witnesses will come forward with any information that can help identify the men seen in the surveillance video walking through a bar, moments after the attack.

“Since we put the word out, we have gotten lots of tips and our detectives are actively tracking those down. We’re very hopeful that we’ll be able to make an identification and arrest really soon,” said Yolanda Fernandez, with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

