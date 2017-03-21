You Paid For It: Pinellas Commissioners discuss ambulance kickback settlement Tuesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Commissioners will discuss an ambulance kickback settlement publicly for the first time Tuesday afternoon at their regular board meeting. That discussion comes more than a month after Eight On Your Side first broke the story of alleged kickbacks and a federal investigation of Pinellas County’s ambulance contract with Paramedics Plus, L.L.C. which operates in Pinellas as Sunstar.

That settlement, signed March 7 by Vice-Chair Kenneth Welch, requires the county to pay $92,400 to federal prosecutors and the Florida Attorney General. It also requires Pinellas County to turn over all documents and evidence gathered in the course of the county’s own internal investigation, and to cooperate with an ongoing federal investigation and whistleblower action filed against Paramedics Plus in Texas.

Since 2004, Paramedics Plus has operated as Pinellas County’s exclusive ambulance provider under the county-owned brand name Sunstar. The current county contract with Paramedics Plus amounts to about $50 million a year. In 2014, a former high-ranking executive of Paramedics Plus filed a whistleblower action in Texas that alleged an ongoing ambulance fee kickback scheme that stretched from Pinellas County to Oklahoma and California for over a decade.

The scheme alleged by the whistleblower and federal prosecutors in a related legal action included so-called “profit cap” rebates that essentially funneled overcharges from Medicaid and Medicare to Pinellas County and other local governments that oversee public ambulance contracts. County leaders in Pinellas insist the “rebates” or “kickbacks’ in Pinellas totaled only $35,000 or so. Pinellas changed the contract in 2015 – a year after the whistleblower action triggered federal and state investigations – to remove the “profit cap” rebate or “kickback” provision.

In Oklahoma, the whistleblower alleges those kickbacks amounted to as much as $20 million. Federal prosecutors in Texas have cited specific acts of corruption in Oklahoma that include kickbacks, political payoffs and self-enrichment involving Paramedics Plus executives and government overseers in Oklahoma.

In a statement released in response to our questions last month, Paramedics Plus insisted it has done nothing illegal and expects to be vindicated of any wrongdoing. Last Friday, local Paramedics Plus Vice-President Mark Postma reiterated the company’s claim of innocence.

“That’s correct,” Postma told Eight On Your Side.

On February 20, Pinellas County Commission Chair Janet Long told Eight On Your Side in a terse interview that “I think the public will be very satisfied when the news finally comes out about this case.”

Chairwoman Long and other county commissioners, as well as Pinellas County Administrator Mark Woodard, Assistant County Attorney Don Crowell, EMS Director of EMS and Fire Administrator Craig Hare, all declined to discuss the kickback allegations while secret settlement talks with federal prosecutors, the whistleblower and the Florida Attorney General were underway, but promised full disclosure when the matter was settled.

Tuesday afternoon at their regular commission meeting, which begins at 2 p.m., they will reportedly discuss the $92,400 kickback settlement paid by taxpayers, what lead to that secret deal, and what it all means to the county’s $50 million a year partnership with Paramedics Plus/Sunstar.

Tonight at 6, we’ll have much more on all of this in our You Paid for It investigation.

