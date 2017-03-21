Vigil being held Tuesday night for Palmetto woman killed by daughter’s boyfriend

Palmetto, Fla. (WFLA) – Friends will hold a candlelight vigil on Tuesday evening in honor of Tricia Freeman, who was murdered in her home last week.

The vigil will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. in front of Freeman’s home on 11th Street West in Palmetto.

Police say Freeman got into a struggle with 26-year-old Roy Nichols, Jr. on March 14. Nichols is the boyfriend of Freeman’s daughter, 21-year-old Kayla Colyer.

Nichols confessed that during the struggle he killed Freeman. He and Colyer then placed Freeman’s body in her car and dumped it in a wooded area in Chiefland, Florida in Levy County.

The pair then took the car to Kentucky where they abandoned it. They then traveled north and were spotted by a store clerk in West Virginia, and were arrested on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Colyer and Nichols had an extradition hearing in West Virginia. Nichols has been charged with murder and Colyer has been charged with accessory after the fact.

News Channel 8’s John Rogers will have the full story tonight at 6.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES