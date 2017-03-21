VIDEO: Gator pulled from sewer in Pinellas County

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – A man in Pinellas County captured video yesterday of an alligator being pulled from a sewer in Oldsmar.

John Ruel says he shot the video late Monday afternoon. He then posted it to Facebook.

According to the post, the gator was about 9 feet long. The trapper said it would not be euthanized.

