VIDEO: Gator pulled from sewer in Pinellas County

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – A man in Pinellas County captured video yesterday of an alligator being pulled from a sewer in Oldsmar.
John Ruel says he shot the video late Monday afternoon. He then posted it to Facebook.
According to the post, the gator was about 9 feet long. The trapper said it would not be euthanized.
