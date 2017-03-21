VIDEO: Gator pulled from sewer in Pinellas County

By Published:

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – A man in Pinellas County captured video yesterday of an alligator being pulled from a sewer in Oldsmar.

John Ruel says he shot the video late Monday afternoon. He then posted it to Facebook.

According to the post, the gator was about 9 feet long. The trapper said it would not be euthanized.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s