Toddler missing in Central Florida may be headed north

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Lake County authorities are searching for a 2-year-old girl who may be in Jacksonville or Georgia.

Luna Simons-Millsap may be with Stephen Millsap, 23 and Taylor Dwyer, also 23.

They could be traveling in a black 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Luna has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs approximately 27 pounds. She is 2’4″.

Her father has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 5′ tall.

Dwyer has blonde hair, brown eyes and is 5’2″ tall.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.

 

