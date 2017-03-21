These cleaning tips could help reduce Spring allergies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Spring is here and along with the sunshine, the warm temperatures, and blossoms — so is allergy season. The Tampa Bay area is known for having serious allergy problems, but the answer to relieving some of the affects is in the spring cleaning you’re about to do.

The start of Spring may have those with cabin fever rushing to enjoy the outdoors. Others are preparing for a fight with a blossoming world that will wreak havoc on their allergies.

Sharing their Spring cleaning secrets, the folks at Two Maids and a Mop say beating allergies starts with Spring cleaning.

“When it’s really windy out you may be blowing a little more pollen and dust into your home,” says Wes Kulaga with Two Maids and a Mop.

So, avoid getting rid of the mustiness by opening up all the windows. Also, it’s a good idea to change out your air filter and stay on top of its scheduled switch outs.

“Then you’re going to open the gate, take down your filter, and if you want you can clean out the inside of it. You’ll be able to see real quickly whether or not it’s dirty,” says Kulaga.

Make sure you wipe up any dust on ceiling fans. When cleaning the house use the system of starting from top to bottom, left to right, and back to front.

“If you follow that system you’re going to make sure that you’re going to clean everything in one shot across the room, and do it in the right way so that you maximize your time and make sure that everything gets cleaned accordingly,” says Kulaga.

Wipe down surfaces using anti-bacterial solutions. Also, make sure your vacuum cleaner is empty when using it.

“You’re going to save the floors to the very last. That’s going to be the very last thing that you’re going to do. Then the idea is to walk out of the room with it being super clean,” says Kulaga.

The crew over at Two Maids and a Mop say if there are projects that may be too tough to handle or too big for you, most licensed, bonded, and insured cleaning companies can do that job for you. Also, a damp cloth picks up more dust and particles than a dry rag.

