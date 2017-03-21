Tennessee family pleads for missing teen’s return

(WSMV) – It has been a daunting week for the family of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and a week of frustration for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

After seven days, there have been no credible sightings of Thomas or Tad Cummins, the man she is believed to be with.

It’s a disheartening milestone for law enforcement, who are using every tool at their disposal to find Thomas and bring Cummins to justice.

The TBI believes Cummins planned the abduction well in advance of Thomas’ March 13 disappearance. Investigators released surveillance video of Cummins shopping at a Columbia Walmart two days before Thomas disappeared. It shows Cummins browsing an aisle where hair coloring products are sold. Another clip shows Cummins with a brand of hair coloring in his shopping cart.

James Thomas said his sister made a disturbing statement the Monday morning she disappeared.

“She told my younger sister that if she wasn’t home by 6:00 to call the police. Call for help I think was her exact words,” James Thomas said.

She also wanted to make plans with friends but said that if it was after Monday, she wouldn’t be allowed.

