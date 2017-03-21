Seminole Co. mother arrested in death of malnourished 3-week-old son

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) — A Seminole County mother has been charged with child neglect in connection with the death of a malnourished 3-week-old child.

Deputies arrested Michelle Spinicchia on Sunday on several charges, including aggravated neglect of a child with great bodily harm.

The arrest comes more than six months after the child’s death in August.

Deputies said they were called to Spinicchia’s Sanford home Aug. 10 after the boy was found unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital later in the day.

An autopsy showed that the infant was severely malnourished and underweight. Investigators learned that the infant had been born prematurely and required medical treatment for breathing issues, but Spinicchia had failed to take him to follow-up doctor appointments.

Investigators said Spinicchia’s failure to provide essential medical care and to properly feed the infant resulted in his death.

When she was arrested on Sunday, Spinicchia was out of jail on bond in an unrelated domestic violence case, deputies said.

She is being held at the Seminole County Jail without bond.

An arrest report shows that the child was a twin. The other twin was not injured.

