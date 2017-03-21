Missing, endangered Riverview boy, 12, found safe

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing and endangered 12-year-old boy.
Ethurel Maxcy was last seen Monday at 6 pm when he walked away from his home on Watermark Drive in Riverview.
Detectives say Maxcy has a history of running away, but was always located a short time after he left.
Around 7:15 on Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said that Ethurel Maxcy has been located at a family members residence and will be returned home.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Riverview teen murdered mother with baseball bat, knife
- Pinellas County deputies identify body found in water as missing swimmer
- Deputies: Palm Harbor couple took 5-year-old to bar, got wasted
- Police: Missing Palmetto woman was killed by daughter’s boyfriend
- Woman dies after Brazilian butt lift procedure at Florida clinic
- Hilarious video shows twins’ night of chaos and adventure
- Pete man involved in deadly I-75 crash that killed 4