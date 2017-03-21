Missing, endangered Riverview boy, 12, found safe

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing and endangered 12-year-old boy.

Ethurel Maxcy was last seen Monday at 6 pm when he walked away from his home on Watermark Drive in Riverview.

Detectives say Maxcy has a history of running away, but was always located a short time after he left.

Around 7:15 on Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said that Ethurel Maxcy has been located at a family members residence and will be returned home.

