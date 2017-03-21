Riverview teen killed his mother on her birthday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Tahirih Lua D’Angelo turned 39 Monday, but she didn’t have long to celebrate.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies found her body in her Riverview home just after 4:30 p.m that day. And her son, Joshua Carmona, 18 was arrested for the murder.

Carmona was nabbed on Interstate 275, driving his mothers car, according to Office Colonel Donna Lusczynski.

“This is extremely tragic, we have a mother that was killed on her birthday and now we have a three year old child that is going to be motherless,” Lusczynski said.

According to an arrest report, Carmona confessed to killing his mother after he was arrested.

It also mentions Carmona went to a daycare to pick up his three year old half sister shortly after the crime.

The young girl is unharmed and now with other family members.

Carmona had been planning to kill his and step father due to ongoing problems in the home, authorities would not specify what the problems were.

An arrest report says he hit his mother in the face with a baseball bat until she was unconscious, then he stabbed her in the back of the neck.

Carmona tried to clean up the blood on the carpet using baking soda.

The sheriff’s office says there is no history of violence in the home.

“There are no reports, we’ve never received a report and according to members of the family, there’s been no physical violence or no incidents of domestic violence that they’ve reported or we’ve learned through the course of our interviews,” said Lusczynski.

Carmona was charged with first degree murder on Tuesday morning and remains in the Hillsborough County Jail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES