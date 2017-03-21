Polk County authorities respond to fatal crash on Hwy 27

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a fatal crash involving two vehicles in the southbound lanes of US Hwy 27 at Collany Lane in Frostproof.
They’ve shut down the highway’s southbound lanes in the area until further notice.
No other details were disclosed by deputies at the scene.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story as it develops.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Toddler missing in Central Florida may be headed north
- Spring breakers arrested in Clearwater for dangerous stop sign prank
- Deputies: Palm Harbor couple took 5-year-old to bar, got wasted
- Deputies search for missing woman in Pasco County
- Woman dies after Brazilian butt lift procedure at Florida clinic
- Hilarious video shows twins’ night of chaos and adventure