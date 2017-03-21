Polk County authorities respond to fatal crash on Hwy 27

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a fatal crash involving two vehicles in the southbound lanes of US Hwy 27 at Collany Lane in Frostproof.

They’ve shut down the highway’s southbound lanes in the area until further notice.

No other details were disclosed by deputies at the scene.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story as it develops.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES