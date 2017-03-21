Police: One person dead after incident at medical center in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Largo are investigating an incident that left one person dead at the Largo Medical Center of Indian Rocks.

Police say they were called to the Medical Center around 4 p.m. Tuesday because a patient was out of control and beating hospital staff members.

Responding officers say they had to call backup when they arrived because the person started violently fighting the officers.

Police say the person was eventually restrained, but then went into cardiac arrest. Hospital staff started working on the person, but police say they were pronounced dead shortly after.

Right now, police are not releasing the person’s name.

One officer was also admitted to the hospital.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES