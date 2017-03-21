Police: 17-year-old girl dead after being hit by car in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a teenage girl who was hit by a car in St. Petersburg Monday morning has died.
Alina Marie Perez, 17, was hit just after 7 a.m. near 55th Avenue North and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street North. On Tuesday, police confirmed Perez died.
Investigators say she was walking across Dr. MLK Street North when a red Buick Rendezvous hit her.
Detectives are still looking for witnesses to come forward. They believe a person riding a motorcycle or scooter at the time may have witnessed the incident.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call St. Petersburg Police.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Pinellas County deputies identify body found in water as missing swimmer
- Deputies: Palm Harbor couple took 5-year-old to bar, got wasted
- Police: Missing Palmetto woman was killed by daughter’s boyfriend
- Woman dies after Brazilian butt lift procedure at Florida clinic
- Hilarious video shows twins’ night of chaos and adventure
- Pete man involved in deadly I-75 crash that killed 4