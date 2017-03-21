Police: 17-year-old girl dead after being hit by car in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a teenage girl who was hit by a car in St. Petersburg Monday morning has died.

Alina Marie Perez, 17, was hit just after 7 a.m. near 55th Avenue North and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street North. On Tuesday, police confirmed Perez died.

Investigators say she was walking across Dr. MLK Street North when a red Buick Rendezvous hit her.

Detectives are still looking for witnesses to come forward. They believe a person riding a motorcycle or scooter at the time may have witnessed the incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call St. Petersburg Police.

