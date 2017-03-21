Pennsylvania man killed in Polk County crash on I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash on I-4 in Polk County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He’s been identified as Andrew Flager, age 87.

The victim was traveling in a Cadillac with another passenger going eastbound on I-4 when a Toyota improperly changed lanes and struck their car.

The Cadillac overturned after it went off the roadway and hit a traffic sign.

The passengers in the Toyota were not injured, but Flager’s passenger was transported to the Lakeland Regional Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending.

