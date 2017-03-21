Pennsylvania man killed in Polk County crash on I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash on I-4 in Polk County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
He’s been identified as Andrew Flager, age 87.
The victim was traveling in a Cadillac with another passenger going eastbound on I-4 when a Toyota improperly changed lanes and struck their car.
The Cadillac overturned after it went off the roadway and hit a traffic sign.
The passengers in the Toyota were not injured, but Flager’s passenger was transported to the Lakeland Regional Hospital where she remains in critical condition.
The Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Toddler missing in Central Florida may be headed north
- Spring breakers arrested in Clearwater for dangerous stop sign prank
- Deputies: Palm Harbor couple took 5-year-old to bar, got wasted
- Deputies search for missing woman in Pasco County
- Woman dies after Brazilian butt lift procedure at Florida clinic
- Hilarious video shows twins’ night of chaos and adventure