Ozone precaution issued for Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— The Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County has issued an air pollution precaution alert after high levels of the pollutant ozone were detected in eastern Hillsborough County.

The alert will remain in effect until dusk on Tuesday.

Those with pre-existing respiratory conditions have been urged to consider exercising less outside until this evening.

The alert may come back tomorrow since ozone levels are forecast to remain the same.

 

