Sneak Peek at New Practical Pet Products

Pet Living Expert Kristen Levine is attending the Global Pet Expo in Orlando, where 3000 new pet products will be launched! Today, she’s giving us a sneak peek at what Simple Solution, Vet’s Best, and Bags on Board will be unveiling at the show.

For more information about:

Simple Solution, simplesolution.com

Vet’s Best Dental Gel, vetsbest.com

Bags on Board, bagsonboard.com

Adopt Casey!

For more information about Casey, the 8 year-old Chihuahua, please call 727-412-0558 or email director@canineestates.com. See other adorable adoptables at https://www.facebook.com/CanineEstatesInc/

See Kristen’s related blog post at www.KristenLevine.com.