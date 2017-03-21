VIDEO: Man fighting for his life after taking punch to the face in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is fighting for his life after he was punched in the face outside of a St. Pete liquor store on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police say just  after 2 a.m. on Saturday, a group of men got into an argument outside of Detroit Liquors on 2nd Street and Central Avenue.

One man punched another man in the face, knocking him backwards. He hit his head on the pavement and now has serious head injuries. He’s in serious condition.

St. Petersburg police want to talk to the three men seen in a video.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.

