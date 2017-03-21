How to help prevent wildfires in the Tampa Bay area

By Published:
(Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

FLORIDA (WFLA) – The threat of wildfires has kept the Tampa Bay area on high alert recently.

March through May is peak fire season, and Florida has already seen a busy one this year with dozens of wildfires across the state.

Officials say you can help prevent fires by using caution when burning in your yard.

When burning waste in your yard, you must be at least 25 feet away from your home and any brush or wildlands. You must be 50 feet away from paved, public roads. You also have to be 150 feet away from other occupied buildings.

If your burn pile is bigger than eight feet, you’ll need authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

You can see more tips here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s