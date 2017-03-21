How to help prevent wildfires in the Tampa Bay area

FLORIDA (WFLA) – The threat of wildfires has kept the Tampa Bay area on high alert recently.

March through May is peak fire season, and Florida has already seen a busy one this year with dozens of wildfires across the state.

Officials say you can help prevent fires by using caution when burning in your yard.

When burning waste in your yard, you must be at least 25 feet away from your home and any brush or wildlands. You must be 50 feet away from paved, public roads. You also have to be 150 feet away from other occupied buildings.

If your burn pile is bigger than eight feet, you’ll need authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

