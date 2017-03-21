Guardian arrested, accused of smashing coffee pot over Melbourne teen’s head

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Melbourne woman is looking at the possibility of 30 years in prison after being charged with smashing a coffee pot over the head of a 15-year-old boy.

Jazmin Mendez, 51, in jail for the first time, faced a judge Tuesday.

“You are presently charged with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony,” County Court Judge Michelle Naberhaus told her.

It was at a Melbourne apartment complex Sunday that Mendez smashed a coffee pot over the head of the boy and then cut his arm with the broken glass on the handle, according to a police report. At school the next day, the boy was vomiting and in pain; he told school administrators and police what happened, and was taken to a hospital.

“Using an object to hit a child is a first-degree felony,” prosecutor Gary Beatty said. “If convicted of a first-degree felony, it’s a potential 30-year sentence.”

A police report said Mendez had a different version of what happened.

“Jazmin said (the victim) told her he was skateboarding with a glass bottle and fell,” an officer wrote in the report.

Police did not believe her story.

Mendez’s attorney, Jim Kontos, said she works in the medical field as a coordinator for operating room procedures.

Further interviews with the victim will be key in the state’s case against Mendez, Beatty said.

“We take these cases very seriously, and what we try to do is make sure we understand fully what happened before

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES