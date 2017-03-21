Florida Aquarium releases two loggerhead sea turtles in Volusia County after treatment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles into the ocean on Tuesday, after several months of treatment.

The turtles, Rosemary and Ginger, were released on the Canaveral National Seashore in New Smyrna by the aquarium’s Center for Conservation team.

Officials at the aquarium say Rosemary was found last June emaciated and lethargic. She was taken to the Florida Aquarium to get treatment for her life-threatening medical issues. The team says treatment included fluids, antibiotics and a blood transfusion.

Ginger was flown to Tampa in December, after being found near the New England Aquarium. Ginger was treated with warm water, nutrition and healing time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES