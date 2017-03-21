Florida Aquarium releases two loggerhead sea turtles in Volusia County after treatment

By Published:
Ginger, a loggerhead sea turtle, is released into the ocean after treatment at the Florida Aquarium. Picture from the Florida Aquarium.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles into the ocean on Tuesday, after several months of treatment.

Rosemary, a loggerhead sea turtle, is released into the ocean after treatment at the Florida Aquarium. Picture from the Florida Aquarium.

The turtles, Rosemary and Ginger, were released on the Canaveral National Seashore in New Smyrna by the aquarium’s Center for Conservation team.

Officials at the aquarium say Rosemary was found last June emaciated and lethargic. She was taken to the Florida Aquarium to get treatment for her life-threatening medical issues. The team says treatment included fluids, antibiotics and a blood transfusion.

Ginger was flown to Tampa in December, after being found near the New England Aquarium. Ginger was treated with warm water, nutrition and healing time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s