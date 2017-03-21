Family and friends mourn Palmetto woman killed by daughter’s boyfriend

PALMETTO, Fla.—Family and friends knew something bad would happen one day. They knew that Tricia Freeman struggled with her daughter often.

Those who knew Tricia best tell us that this Palmetto mother faced nonstop problems with her daughter’s drug habit.

“Tricia was always begging her to get help,” said close friend, Emma Perry. “It was the daughter’s boyfriend. He was the problem. Those two were always asking Tricia for money for drugs.”

On Monday, loved ones faced a tragic ending that they were hoping would not happen. Tricia’s body was found dumped in a wooded area near Levy County. Just a few days prior, her daughter, Kayla Colyer, and the daughter’s boyfriend, Roy Nichols, Jr. were arrested in West Virginia. Police say the two had been running from the law and were finally caught.

The pair had a court hearing this morning in West Virginia where it was decided that they would be extradited back to Florida. The daughter’s boyfriend is facing a murder charge while Kayla is facing a charge of accessory after-the-fact.

“This didn’t have to happen,” said one of Tricia’s friends. “She didn’t have enemies. She didn’t have to die this way. She didn’t have to die at all. She told her daughter and Roy they could not stay with her. Then, she went missing. We knew something bad happened.”

What was the final straw in the moments leading up to this mother’s horrific demise? We’re looking for answers tonight on News Channel 8 at 11pm. Our Melanie Michael is there and will be live at that time.

