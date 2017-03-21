Deputies search for missing woman in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Pasco County are searching for a missing woman.

Brittany Deems was last seen Friday night in a 2014 Chevy Malibu. Deputies say her last known location was in the Holiday area.

Deems is about 4’9” with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about where she is, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

