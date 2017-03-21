Deputies search for missing woman in Pasco County

By Published: Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Pasco County are searching for a missing woman.

Brittany Deems was last seen Friday night in a 2014 Chevy Malibu. Deputies say her last known location was in the Holiday area.

Deems is about 4’9” with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about where she is, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s