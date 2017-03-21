Deputies: Riverview teen murdered mother with baseball bat, knife

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Riverview teenager used a baseball bat and knife to murder his mother.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Joshua Leon Carmona, age 18, for the murder of his mother Tahirih Lua D’Angelo, age 39.

D’Angelo’s body was found Monday at Carmona’s home located at 6916 Hawthorne Trace in Riverview. Monday was D’Angelo’s birthday.

Carmona was charged with First Degree Murder and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office plans to release more details about the crime on Tuesday morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES