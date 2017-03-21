Couple breaks into Clearwater towing company to get back car

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)—A couple was arrested in Clearwater on Sunday after they broke into a towing company to steal back their car.

Michael and Ava Frank, both 27 were caught on surveillance breaking into Auto Pros Towing on 13217 Automobile Blvd.

The Franks had purchased bolt cutters, which they used to cut through a chain that was blocking the entrance to the parking lot where the vehicle was towed.

The act was caught on CCTV footage, which has not been released, and the couple was arrested a short time later.

They were each booked on burglary and criminal mischief charges and released on a $10,000 bond.

 

