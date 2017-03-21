Better Call Behnken: Woman not getting mail told her address in Zephyrhills doesn’t exist

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Barbara Krummel has not received any mail at her new home at Garden Villas in Zephyrhills since she moved in on March 1. Even more frustrating, she says representatives at her post office told her the address doesn’t exist.

“I need everything,” she said. “You know, ‘rain, nor sleet, nor snow?’ Where is it?”

Barbara lives on Brycelin Way. She called 8 On Your Side, and we checked. Google Maps couldn’t even find Krummel’s address. But the mail carrier has no problem finding the box for Krummel’s neighbor, who lives just 15 feet away.

Krummel needs not only her bills, which are in danger of being late, but also her mail-ordered insulin. She also worries about 911 finding her in the case of an emergency.

8 On Your side contacted the postmaster at Krummel’s post office, and he vowed to find her mail and deliver it himself. He discovered that since Krummel’s street is new, there was a snafu between Pasco County creating the address, and confirming it with the postal service.

Enola Rice, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Service, sent this statement:

“The Postal Service strives to provide excellent mail service for all customers. When the County provides the Postal Service with new addresses we update our database. We are currently researching our database to ensure it includes the customer’s address. Today mail and medication arrived at the Post Office for this customer and the Postmaster delivered the items. We apologize for any inconvenience and assure the customer that we will deliver her mail in the future.”

Within hours of 8 On Your Side’s inquiry, Krummel had at least some mail. A county spokesman confirmed 911 has Krummel’s address in its database.

Krummel is relieved and hopeful her issue will pave the way for her new neighbors to get their mail delivered, too.

“I hope for all my neighbors who are going to move in here that when this is all done and you help me, that this won’t be happening to them,” Krummel said.

