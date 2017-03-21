Amazon rolls out voice shopping

(WFLA) – Amazon has launched a fast and easy way to shop on Amazon Prime, using Alexa.

Users can now shop through Prime Now using Alexa voice shopping. Users just ask Alexa to order from Prime now, and the delivery will be made within two hours.

Some cities also have beer and wine available through Prime Now. Spirits are currently available in Seattle. Users in Columbus and Cincinnati can order beer and wine.

