EXCLUSIVE: Wallenda stunt team talks for first time about high wire accident

TAMPA, FL — The eight acrobats, including Nik Wallenda, who fell from a high wire in Sarasota in February will appear in their first television interview, airing exclusively Tuesday morning on The TODAY Show.

February 8, 2017, eight members of the famous Wallenda stunt team were practicing, when they fell from a wire suspended 28 feet in the air. Several performers sustained broken bones and other serious injuries.

In a preview of the interview, with NBC’s Kerry Sanders, Wallenda talked about how his family came together in a moment of terror.

“That’s one thing that is amazing. No one bailed. Everybody fought till the bitter end. Nobody just said, ‘Okay, I’m out.’ Every single person fought as hard as they possibly could till the last second, till they couldn’t hold on anymore. That’s pretty amazing. That tells how much we trust, and how much we love, and care, and we’re connected,” said Wallenda.

According to The TODAY Show, Wallenda also plans to make an announcement about the future.

TODAY airs 7-9 a.m. on News Channel 8.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES